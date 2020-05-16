WESTERLY — Westerly High's girls lacrosse team appeared to have some big openings to fill this spring.
Kata Cummings, the Division II player of the year last season, and Lauren Dobson, a Division II first-team selection, both graduated, taking a combined 321 career goals and 101 assists with them.
Westerly had played in two Division III championship matches and a Division II title game the previous three seasons, finishing runner-up each time.
Still, senior attacker Ashely Amato was excited about the season — despite it looking like a rebuilding year.
"We were definitely going to be a young team, but I was hoping we would be able to hold our own," Amato said. "In the indoor league, we did really well and we had two freshman goalies who are going to be really good. We were going to build a new team. I was excited for us to take on that challenge."
But the coronovirus pandemic ended the season before it even started.
Amato, a second-team All-Division II pick last season, finished her career with 102 goals and 24 assists. She is fifth on the school's all-time goals list and had a chance at catching Cummings, who sits third with 149, if she had played another season.
"I was definitely crushed that we would not have the season," Amato said.
But Amato is far from done with her career. She will continue with the sport at Division III Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa. The school has an enrollment of about 1,800 and plays in the North Coast Athletic Conference. Others in the nine-team conference include Denison, DePauw, Oberlin and Wooster.
"I couldn't imagine not playing lacrosse," Amato said. "Athletics is very relaxing. I like being able to play after a hard day. I went D-III to be able to prioritize academics, but still have that piece of lacrosse."
Amato started playing the sport in the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse League when she was in third grade. She also played for a number of travels teams over the years.
A coach from Allegheny saw Amato at a college showcase with one of her travel teams and that led to her ending up at the school.
She plans to major in biology or biochemistry and hopes to possibly be a researcher one day.
Amato said the highlight of her playing career was advancing to three titles games.
"Even though we lost, it was great to be there," Amato said. "The adrenaline at the game is unlike any other game."
In addition to not have a spring season, the class of 2020 will not experience the typical senior events such as prom, graduation and senior week.
"I was definitely sad about that," Amato said. "We actually just got an email saying graduation was going to be online. That was disappointing. I wanted to be able to walk across the stage even if it was with a limited number of people."
Amato said she's learned a lot during her time at Westerly High.
"I've learned how to be able to balance things, which is going to be helpful in college," Amato said. "I've learned not to take things for granted. I never realized how much I would miss hanging out with my friends until it was taken away from me. And I definitely miss school."
