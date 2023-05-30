STONINGTON — Hailey Allard made 17 saves and Emma Logel scored six times as Stonington High defeated North Branford, 11-6, in the Class S girls lacrosse tournament first round on Tuesday.
Allard faced 23 shots from the Thunderbirds.
Abby Mayorga scored twice for Stonington. Shay Burnside, Nora Walsh and Lilly Loughlean each scored a goal. Emma Spathakis contributed an assist.
No. 5 Stonington (17-1) led 7-4 at the half and limited No. 12 North Branford (12-5) to two goals in the second half.
Stonington next travels to No. 4 Canton on Friday at 5 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
