PROVIDENCE — Emmiline Wiberg finished first in two individual events and Chariho High went 2-1 in a Southern Division indoor track meet with three other teams Monday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Wiberg won the 55 dash (8.24 seconds) and the 300 (49.79) as the Chargers beat Mount Pleasant, 65-17, and Hope, 69-17. They lost to Moses Brown, 56-35.
Wiberg also teamed with Chloe Babcock, Mia Cleary and Kendra Meagher to win the 4x200 relay (2:05.20).
Brooke Kanaczet placed second in the 1,500 (5:08.96) for Chariho. She also joined Babcock, Cleary and Lidia Taber to finish second in the 4x400 (4:55.64).
Chariho next faces Blackstone Valley Prep, Burrillville and North Smithfield on Jan. 2 at 3:30 p.m. at the PCTA.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.