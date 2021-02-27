PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Kaya West scored in two distance races as the Bulldogs finished 14th at the girls indoor state track meet Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
West, a sophomore, placed fifth in the 1,000 (3:08.06) and sixth in the 1,500 (5:00.14).
Westerly tallied 10 team points. La Salle dominated the meet to finish first with 107. Moses Brown and North Kingstown tied for second with 36.
Diana Turano placed sixth in the 55 dash (7.56).
Westerly's 4x200 relay team of Nina Cillino, Mia Woycik, Jillian Octeau and Turano finished fourth in 1:52.50.
The 4x400 team of Turano, West, Cillino and Woycik placed sixth in 4:23.15.
Kaelie Kennedy, Caitlyn Faubert, Maddie Lorello and Anna Nyberg finished sixth in the 4x800 (11:00.57).
The meet ended the season for the Bulldogs.
— Keith Kimberlin
