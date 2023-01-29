PROVIDENCE — Cali West finished in the top three in two races and the Bulldogs won the 4x800 relay at the Headley Division girls indoor track meet on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
West was second in the 1,000 (3:18.32) and third in the 1,500 (5:08.90).
Westerly's 4x800 relay team of Geena Falcone, Ava Lidestri, Allyson Faubert and Gia Keegan turned in a time of 11:04.21 to take first.
Westerly finished third in the team standings with 67 points. Classical was first with 162 and West Warwick was second with 89.
Calla Bruno placed third in the 600 (1:45.97), and Summer Bruno was fourth (1:46.52). Kaya West contributed a sixth in the 600 (1:50.39).
Westerly's Sofia Cillino placed fourth in the 1,500 (5:20.31) and fifth in the 1,000 (3:25.92). Lidestri was seventh in the 1,000 (3:27.07).
Summer Bruno, Calla Bruno, Ella Faubert and Addison Serra finished second in the 4x400 (4:31.94).
Summer Bruno, Calla Bruno Ella Faubert and Annabelle Fowler placed third (1:54.86) in the 4x200 relay.
— Keith Kimberlin
