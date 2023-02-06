PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Ava Lidestri placed fourth in the 1,000 at the freshman girls indoor track state championship meet Monday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Lidestri turned in a time of 3:29.52.
Ocean Lombard, Annabelle Fowler, Dacia Gingerella and Lidestri combined to win the 4x400 in 4:37.27.
Isabella Nenna, Fowler, Gingerella and Lombard placed third in the 4x200 relay (1:59.51).
Fowler was eighth in the 300 (46.68).
Westerly tied for 10th with 22 points. Mt. Hope was first with 53. Smithfield finished second with 49.
— Keith Kimberlin
