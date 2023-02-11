PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Kaya West finished second in the 600, as did the 4x800 relay, in the Last Chance Qualifier girls indoor track meet on Saturday.
West turned in a time of 1:43.33 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
The 4x800 relay team of Summer Bruno, Ava Lidestri, Geena Falcone and Allyson Faubert finished second in 10:34.06.
Calla Bruno was fifth in the 300 (44.47). Rachel Federico finished sixth in the shot put (33¼), as did Cali West in the 1,000 (3:13.24).
Westerly's 4x200 relay team of Addison Serra, Ella Faubert, Annabelle Fowler and Eva Intrieri placed fifth (1:54.70).
Kaya West, Calla Bruno, Ella Faubert and Lidestri finished fifth in the 4x400 relay (4:20.36).
— Keith Kimberlin
