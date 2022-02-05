PROVIDENCE — Kaya West won the 600 and finished second in the 1,000 as Westerly High placed fourth in the Medium Class girls indoor track meet Saturday at the Providence Career and Technical Academy.
West turned in a time of 1:43.47 in the 600 and 3:19.92 in the 1,000. The race in the 1,000 was a close one — East Greenwich's Alicia Chen edged West by just 0.54 seconds (3:19.38).
Westerly finished with 45 points. South Kingstown was first with 88 and East Greenwich had 77.
Cali West was third in the 1,500 (5:15.41) and the 1,000 (3:22.67). Sofia Cillino was fifth in the 1,500 (5:18.55) and the 1,000 (3:25.53).
Ella Faubert was sixth in the 300 (46.20).
Mikayla Sousa, Geena Falcone, Allyson Faubert and Lilly Vetelino finished fourth in the 4x800 relay (11:10.22).
Summer Bruno, Ella Faubert, Kaya West and Nina Cillino finished third in the 4x400 (4:28.21).
— Keith Kimberlin
