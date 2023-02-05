PROVIDENCE — Rachel Federico finished first in the shot put and Westerly High scored in all three relays to finish fourth in the Class Medium girls indoor track championships on Saturday.
Federico won the shot put with a throw of 33-2¼ at the Providence Career & Technical Academy. It was her best throw of the season.
Westerly placed fourth with 70 points. West Warwick won the event with 111 and South Kingstown was second with 87.
Westerly's Kaya West, Summer Bruno, Calla Bruno and Ella Faubert finished first in the 4x400 (4:18.87). The Brunos, Ella Faubert and Addison Serra placed second in the 4x200 (1:53.45).
Allyson Faubert, Gia Keegan, Geena Falcone and Ava Lidestri finished second in the 4x800 (10:46.52).
Cali West placed third in the 3,000 (3:20.77) and fourth in the 1,500 (5:09.28). Calla Bruno was second in the 600 (1:43.48) followed by Kaya West (third, 1:44.04) and Summer Bruno (fifth, 1:46.19).
Sofia Cillino was seventh in the 1,500 (5:26.95), and Falcone was seventh in the 1,000 (3:27.56).
— Keith Kimberlin
