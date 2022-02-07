PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Cali West earned the freshman state title in the 1,500 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy on Monday might.
West posted a time of 5:11.63 to win the race. She also placed second in the 1,000 (3:20.09).
Westerly's Sofia Cillino was third in the 1,500 in 5:17.58 and fourth in the 1,000 (3:28.29).
Westerly was fifth in the team standings with 28 points. Classical finished first with 64, and West Warwick and Woonsocket tied for second with 33.
— Keith Kimberlin
