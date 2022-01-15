PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Summer Bruno finished fifth in the 400 during the East Coast Championship indoor track meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy on Saturday.
Bruno finished with a time of 1:04.74.
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Bruno, Nina Cillino, Mia Woycik and Ella Faubert placed third in 4:22.87
Mikayla Sousa, Sofia Cillino, Kaya West and Cali West combined for a third-place finish in the 4x800 (10:43.27).
— Keith Kimberlin
