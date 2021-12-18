PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's 4x400 relay placed second at the Rhode Island Track Coaches Association Invitational on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Mia Woycik, Ella Faubert, Mikayla Sousa and Nina Cillino posted a time of 4:26.83.
Sousa, Sofia Cillino, Woycik and Allyson Faubert placed fourth in the 4x800 (10:52.66).
— Keith Kimberlin
