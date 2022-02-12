PROVIDENCE — Westerly High placed first in the 4x800 relay at the Last Chance Qualifier girls indoor track meet Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Mikayla Sousa, Sofia Cillino, Allyson Faubert and Kaya West combined for a time of 10:22.04.
Kaya West placed second in the 1,000 (3:13.21), and Cali West was sixth in the 1,500 (5:08.30).
Nina Cillino, Summer Bruno, Mia Woycik and Ella Faubert finished third in the 4x200 (1:54.01).
Cillino, Bruno, Woycik and Faubert placed third in the 4x400 (4:17.0).
— Keith Kimberlin
