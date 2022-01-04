PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Sofia Cillino finished first in the 1,000 and placed third in the 1,500 in a Headley Division indoor girls track meet Monday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Cillino had a time of 3:29 in the 1,000 and 5:28.82 in the 1,500.
Mia Woycik won the 600 (1:53.68), and Mikayla Sousa was second (1:53.89).
Nina Cillino was second in the 300 (48.97), as was Kaelie Kennedy in the 3,000 (13:19.44).
The 4x400 team of Nina Cillino, Sousa, Woycik and Ella Faubert finished second in 4:42.76.
Westerly (0-4, 0-4 Headley Division) lost to West Warwick, 54-41, and Portsmouth, 61-33.
Westerly will compete in a league meet at PCTA next Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
