PROVIDENCE — Two Westerly High relay teams finished in the top three at the girls indoor track and field state championships on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Mikayla Sousa, Sofia Cillino, Cali West and Kaya West placed second in the 4x800 (10:02.01).
The 4x400 relay of Kaya West, Mia Woycik, Ella Faubert and Summer Bruno finished third (4:12.35).
Kaya West also finished fifth in the 600 (1:43.05).
Westerly tied for eighth with 16 points. La Salle won its 16th straight title with 83. Classical was second with 74.
The two relays and West qualified for the New England championships on March 5 in Boston.
— Keith Kimberlin
