PROVIDENCE — Cali West finished second in two races and the Westerly High girls indoor track team split a Headley Division meet on Tuesday.
West posted a time of 5:09.89 in the 1,500 and 3:17.36 in the 1,000 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Westerly defeated Woonsocket, 59-24, but lost to North Kingstown, 53-46.
Summer Bruno finished second in the 600 (1:47.11) as did Rachel Federico in the shot put (32-2.25).
Calla Bruno was third in the 600 (1:47.26). Sofia Cillino finished fifth in the 1,500 (5:22.77) and the 1,000 (3:28.05). Geena Falcone was sixth in the 600 (1:52.82).
Summer Bruno, Calla Bruno, Addison Serra and Falcone finished second in the 4x400 relay (4:25.45).
The 4x200 relay team of the Brunos, Serra and Annabelle Fowler finished third in 1:55.43.
— Keith Kimberlin
