PROVIDENCE — Margaret Weeden won two events as the Chariho High girls indoor track team opened the season with three victories during a Sullivan Division meet on Friday.
Weeden was first in the high jump (5-0) and the long jump (15-1.5).
Chariho beat Hope, 71-13, Moses Brown, 53-28, and Mount Pleasant, 68-8.
Other first-place finishers were Erin vonHousen, 3,000 (11:05); Brook Kanaczet, 600 (1:48); and Emily Brown, 300 (46.94).
Anna LaCroix finished second in the 1,500 (5:32), as did Grace Gillett in the 1,000 (3:31) and Weeko Thompson in the shot put (30-5.5). Catherine Allenson contributed a third in the 1,500 (5:50).
LaCroix, vonHousen, Kanaczet and Allenson combined to win the 4x400 (4:48).
Kendra Meagher, Chloe Babcock, Maya Weathers and Anna Gingerella finished second in the 4x200 relay (2:08).
— Keith Kimberlin
