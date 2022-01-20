PROVIDENCE — Margaret Weeden and Erin vonHousen each finished first in two events as Chariho High closed the Sullivan Division girls indoor track dual meet season with a pair of wins on Wednesday.
Weeden was first in the high jump (5-0) and the long jump (14-6½) at the Providence Career & Technical Academy. VonHousen finished first in the 1,500 (4:58.86) and the 1,000 (3:11.71).
Chariho (9-2, 9-2 Sullivan Division) beat Lincoln and East Providence. Team scores were unavailable.
Brooke Kanaczet finished first in the 600 (1:49.01), as did Grace Gillett in the 3,000 (11:41).
Althea Grandchamp placed second in the long jump (12-11) and the shot put (23-8½). Catherine Allenson was second in the 1,500 (5:45.32) and third in the 1,000 (3:49.45).
Second-place finishers were Weeko Thompson, shot put (32-6.5), Anna LaCroix, 1,000 (3:27.62), and Maria Kykhaylyshyn, 3,000 (14:11). Emily Brown was third in the 300 (46.94), as was Riley Robalewski in the 3,000 (15:31).
The 4x200 relay team of Maya Weathers, Chloe Babcock, Anna Gingerella and Emmiline Wiberg placed second in 22:05.27.
Chariho next competes in the Sullivan Division championships on Jan. 29 at PCTA starting at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.