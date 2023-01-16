PROVIDENCE — Erin vonHousen finished first in two events as the Chariho High girls indoor track team split a Sullivan Division tri-meet on Monday.
VonHousen was first in the 1,500 (5:05.54) and the 1,000 (3:14.30) at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Chariho (5-4, 5-4 Division II) defeated East Providence, 44-40, but lost to Lincoln, 53-51.
Grace Steere won the 3,000 (12:21.64), and Brooke Kanaczet was second in the 1,500 (5:05.68). Kyla Peltier placed fourth in the 3,000 (13:03.41). Lindsey Main finished sixth in the high jump (4-4).
Chariho's 4x400 relay team of Kanaczet, Emmiline Wiberg, Emily Brown and vonHousen placed third in the 4x400 (4:42.32).
The 4x200 relay team of Evelyn Campbell, Mia Cleary, Kendra Meagher and Chloe Babcock finished sixth (2:07).
Chariho's 4x800 relay team of Kanaczet, Ella Murphy, Kara Linke and vonHousen established a school record in the 4x800 (10:45.08) at the East Coast Invitational at PCTA on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.