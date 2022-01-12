PROVIDENCE — Chariho High runners placed second in two events during a Sullivan Division girls indoor track meet on Tuesday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Erin vonHousen was second in the 3,000 (10:48.63), as was Grace Gillett in the 1,000 (3:29.96).
Weeko Thompson placed third in the shot put (31-0¼).
Anna Lacroix, Brooke Kanaczet, Catherine Allenson and Erin vonHousen combined for second in the 4x400 relay (4:53.95).
Chariho (7-1) beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 74-23, and Johnston, 63-21.
Chariho next competes on Saturday at the PCTA at 8 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
