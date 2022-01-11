PROVIDENCE — Westerly High finished in the top three in two relays during a Headley Division girls indoor track meet on Monday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Nina Cillino, Summer Bruno, Mikayla Sousa and Mia Woycik finished second in the 4x400 in 4:41.14.
Cillino, Bruno, Woycick and Ella Faubert finished third in the 4x200 (1:56.07).
Team scores from the event were unavailable.
Westerly next competes at the PCTA on Saturday at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
