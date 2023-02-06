PROVIDENCE — Chariho High scored in two relays at the girls indoor track freshman state championships on Monday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Kara Linke, Kyla Peltier, Lidia Taber and Ella Murphy finished second in the 4x800 (11:53.04).
Grace Steere, Taber, Murphy and Evelyn Campbell placed fourth in the 4x400 relay (4:54.56).
Chariho was 17th in the team standings with 13 points. Mt. Hope won the meet with 53 points; Smithfield was second with 49.
— Keith Kimberlin
