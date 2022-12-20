PROVIDENCE — Summer Bruno won the 600 and helped Westerly High to a win the 4x400 relay, but the Bulldogs lost a pair of Southern Division indoor track meets on Monday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Westerly lost to Classical, 84-22, and Coventry, 60-47. Place finishes were determined by grouping the three Southern Division meets conducted on Tuesday. Place finishes for the meet against Classical and Coventry were unavailable.
Bruno won the 600 in 1:48.65. She teamed with Calla Bruno, Ella Faubert and Geena Falcone to win the 4x400 (4:26.74).
Cali West was second in the 1,000 (3:20.96) and third in the 1,500 (5:14.67) for Westerly (0-2).
Calla Bruno was second in the 600 (1:49.14); Sofia Cillino placed fourth in the 1,000 (3:28.14); Rachel Federico was sixth in the shot put (28-1¼); and Falcone was sixth in the 600 (1:53.78).
The 4x200 relay of Summer and Calla Bruno, Addison Serra and Faubert finished third (1:56.18).
Westerly next faces Portsmouth and West Warwick on Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the PCTA.
— Ken Sorensen
