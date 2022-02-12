NEW HAVEN — Stonington High's Nancy Inthasit finished first in the 55 dash and the Bears placed fifth at the Class S girls indoor track meet Saturday.
Inthasit turned in a time of 7.35 at the Floyd Athletic Center.
Stonington's sprint medley relay team of Hannah Andersen, Inthasit, Helena Hoinsky and Iliana Rashleigh placed first in 4:27.13
Maya Terwilliger, Carly Constantine, Hannah Andersen and Inthasit finished fourth in the 4x200 (1:52.32).
The 4x800 of Bela deCastro, Hoinsky, Alexa Williams and Rashleigh finished sixth in 11:00.51.
Stonington finished with 33 points. Bloomfield won the Class S crown for the 12th time with 92 points. East Hampton was second with 42.
— Keith Kimberlin
