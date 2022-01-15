PROVIDENCE — Stonington High's Nancy Inthasit finished first in the 55 dash and bettered her own school record during the East Coast Championship indoor track meet on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Inthasit turned in a time of 7.5, improving her previous mark of 7.6.
Helena Hoinsky was fourth in the 400 (1:04.09).
The 4x400 relay team of Carly Constantine, Hoinsky, Alexa Williams and Iliana Rashleigh placed fourth in 4:24.48.
Mady Allard, Constantine, Hannah Andersen and Inthasit finished fifth in the 4x200 relay (1:54.06).
— Keith Kimberlin
