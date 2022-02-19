NEW HAVEN — Stonington High's Nancy Inthasit placed sixth in the 55 dash during the State Open girls indoor track meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center on Saturday.
Inthasit, who qualified for the New Englands in Boston on March 5, turned in a time of 7.43.
Stonington's sprint medley relay team of Hannah Andersen, Helena Hoinsky, Iliana Rashleigh and Inthasit placed fourth in 4:27.40.
The sprint medley relay team did not qualify for the New Englands since the race is not run at that meet.
Stonington tied for 29th in the team standings with five points. Danbury was first with 36 followed by Joel Barlow with 30.
— Keith Kimberlin
