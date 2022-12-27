PROVIDENCE — Stonington High finished first in two relays in an ECC developmental girls indoor track meet on Monday.
Maya Terwilliger, Helena Hoinskey, Iliana Rashleigh and Alex Williams placed first in the sprint medley relay (4:51.45) at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Addison Labbe, Peyton Vanderstreet, Madeline DeLaura and Mia Pisanto won the 4x800 (11:23.79).
Marin Singletary placed second in the long jump (15-4.25). Hoinsky finished third in the 300 (46.39) as did Rashliegh in the 1,000 (3:23.69) and Labbe in the 1,600 (5:57.18).
Terwilliger placed fourth in the 55 dash (7.98) as did Vanderstreet in the 1,600 (5:57.72).
— Keith Kimberlin
