NEW LONDON — On a day when Ledyard rolled as expected to the ECC Division II girls indoor track and field championship Saturday at the Coast Guard Academy, the teams at Stonington High and Wheeler High felt like championship material as well.
Graduation hit hard for Stonington, which won the ECC meet last year and finished fifth in the Class S state meet. The Bears scored 50 points Saturday and came away with one event victory, in the 1,440-meter sprint medley relay, in one of the day's more exciting races.
Wheeler felt triumphant for the simple fact it that the Lions fielded a team. Three Wheeler girls totaled four points for ninth in the 12-team field. For the first time, Wheeler, which practices with Griswold, performed during the indoor track season.
Wheeler freshman Sophia Zuchichi recalls emailing Ellen Turner, the school's athletic director, about the prospect of competing in indoor track. Wheeler does not have indoor or outdoor track as a team offering.
"After playing soccer, I wanted to keep active in sports," Zuchichi said. "Thankfully, she offered the co-op with Griswold. At first we didn't know anybody, but we're friends with the Griswold girls now."
Zuchici finished fifth in the 600 (2:00.44) and sixth in the 1,600 (6:12.24).
Wheeler freshman Kylie Melia was sixth in the 600 (2:01.21), and classmate Lily Vaillencourt (2:04.93) was seventh.
"I think it's great that they have the opportunity to compete," Turner said. "It's a good experience for kids to learn what it's like to be out of their comfort zone in new surroundings. They were nervous at first but now they want to continue the co-op for the spring season.
"We've had a good relationship with Griswold for the football co-op and recently the wrestling team, where we have 11 kids competing for them."
Stonington's lone win came in the sprint medley relay. Iliana Rashleigh, Alexa Williams, Maya Terwilliger and Olivia Duhig finished first in 4:05.74, just ahead of Lyman (4:06.08). Rashleigh overtook Lyman's anchor runner with 600 yards to go and held her off by a step in a contentious final two laps.
"When I passed her, I sprinted the rest of the way, though it made me nervous at the end," Rashleigh said. "We've been switching people in and out of relays trying to find the right combination. It feels great to come through today."
Stonington collected a third and fourth with Addison Labbe and Peyton Vanderstreet in the 1,600, respectively, running 5:40.25 and 5:40.55. Labbe was second in the 3,200 in 12:18.75.
The 4x180 relay of Mason Zagol, Duhig, Maeve Oakes and Katie Anbari was fifth (1:48.87), the 4x400 relay of Marin Singletary, Williams, Helena Hoinsky and Rasleigh was third (4:36.55), and the 4x800 relay of Madeline DeLaura, Vanderstreet, Mia Pisani and Labbe was second (11:49.11)
Singletary added a third in the long jump (14-8).
