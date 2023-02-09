NEW HAVEN — Stonington High scored in two relays and finished tied for 11th in the Class S girls indoor track state championship meet on Thursday.
Iliana Rashleigh, Alexa Williams, Olivia Duhig and Mason Zagol tied for fourth in the 1,600 sprint medley with a time of 4:38.25.
Addison Labbe, Peyton Vanderstreet, Mia Pisani and Madeline DeLaura placed fourth in the 4x800 (11:02.83).
Labbe also contributed a fifth in the 3,200 (12:08.18).
Stonington finished with 10 points. Bloomfield dominated the meet with 114 points. Lyme-Old Lyme was second with 46.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.