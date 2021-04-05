WESTERLY — For Westerly High sophomore Kaya West, this was her first season of running on a track of any kind.
And she did pretty darn well.
"She had a really good indoor year," longtime Westerly coach Dave Fedeirco said. "She continued to improve throughout the year like she was supposed to. She turned out to be one of our better people."
West ran cross country as a freshman, but did not participate in indoor track later that school year. Last spring, she would have run outdoor track, but the season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
West followed with an excellent fall as a sophomore, missing third-team All-State honors by less than a second.
And that success continued this indoor season. She was first team in the Small class after winning the 1,500 (5:01.03) and the 1,000 (3:14). She also ran a leg on the first-team 4x800 (11:32.23) group.
West also scored at the state meet the following week, with improved times in the 1,500 (5:00.14, sixth) and the 1,000 (3:08.06, fifth).
Indoor track and cross country are hardly the same, so it was a major adjustment for West.
"It's different training. You have to do more leg-speed work and that is something she's working on," Federico said. "I was really happy with her progress this season."
Joining West on the first-team Small class 4x800 relay team were Maddie Lorello, Kaelie Kennedy and Caitlyn Faubert.
Senior Diana Turano earned second-team Small class honors in the 55 dash (7.63) and third team in the long jump (15-½). She also ran a leg on the first-team 4x200 (1:55.04) relay squad.
Turano also scored in the state meet in the 55 dash (7.56, sixth) and ran legs on the 4x200 (1:52.50, fourth) and 4x400 (4:23.15, sixth) that also scored.
"She had a really great year," Federico said. "She was our sprint leader and did everything from relays to field events. I was very happy with the way she finished her indoor track career."
Others on the first-team 4x200 relay were Ella Faubert, Nina Cillino and Mia Woycik.
Maddie Lorello earned third-team honors in the 1,500 (5:25.27) with her performance at the Small class meet.
Anna Nyberg, Cillino, Woycik and Ella Faubert earned first-team Small class honors in the 4x400 (4:39.96) after winning the race at the class meet.
Westerly won the Small class championship, finishing with 87 points. Bay View was second with 78.
"Once they put us in Small, that was our target meet and we did what we needed to do to win it," Federico said. "Overall, it was a really good year. We had to speed up our process because the season was so short. And we showed up at the state meet. All of our relays finished in the top six and they ran great times."
