PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Brooke Kanaczet won two races including one in school-record time during the Sullivan Division indoor track championships on Tuesday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Kanaczet's record came in the 1,500. She finished in 4:57.67, just .15 seconds ahead of teammate Erin vonHousen (4:57.82).
Kanaczet also finished first in the the 1,000 (3:12.72), just ahead of vonHousen (3:13.62).
Chariho tied for fourth in the team standings with East Providence with 58 points. Moses Brown won the event with 121 and Bay View was second with 82.
Emily Brown contributed a fifth-place finish in the 600 (1:47.92), as did Grace Steere in the 3,000 (12:19.83).
Brown, Chloe Babcock, Emmiline Wiberg and Evelyn Campbell placed third in the 4x200 relay (1:59.17).
Kanaczet, vonHousen, Brown and Wiberg placed third in the 4x400 (4:34.61).
— Keith Kimberlin
