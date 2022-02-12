PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen won the 1,000 at the Last Chance Qualifier girls indoor track meet on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
The sophomore turned in a time of 3:06.37.
In the boys meet, Austin Thorp, Cole Rinne, Will Steere and Kyle Ackroyd placed fourth in the 4x800 relay in 8:52.51.
— Keith Kimberlin
