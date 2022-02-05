PROVIDENCE — Erin vonHousen won the 3,000, Margaret Weeden placed first in the high jump and Chariho High finished sixth in the Medium Class girls indoor track meet Saturday.
VonHousen turned in a time of 11:01.6 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy. Weeden, meanwhile, cleared a season-best 5-2 in the high jump. She also placed fifth in the long jump (14-10½).
Chariho finished with 36 points. South Kingstown was first with 88 and East Greenwich placed second with 77.
Weeko Thompson finished second in the shot put (33-0) for the Chargers. It was her best throw of the season.
Chariho's 4x00 relay team of Maya Weathers, Emily Brown, Kendra Meagher and Emmiline Wiberg finished fourth (2:01.11).
The 4x400 relay team of Brooke Kanaczet, Grace Gillett, Anna LaCroix and vonHousen placed fifth (4:51.37).
— Keith Kimberlin
