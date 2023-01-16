PROVIDENCE — Calla Bruno won the 600 and Cali West finished second in two events as Westerly High's girls indoor track team earned a pair of Headley Division wins on Monday.
Bruno turned in a time of 1:45.14 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy. West was second in the 1,500 (5:10.22) and the 1,000 (3:19.42).
Kaya West finished second in the 600 (1:46.62). Rachel Federico was third in shot put (32-6¾), as was Geena Falcone the 1,000 (3:26.23).
Sofia Cillino finished fourth in the 1,000 (3:27.93) and fifth in the 1,500 (5:20.19). Addison Serra was fifth in the 300 (46.46), and Ava Lidestri was sixth in the 1,000 (3:36.46).
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Kaya West, Calla Bruno, Serra and Ella Faubert finished first (4:31.53).
The 4x200 relay team of Summer Bruno, Cillino, Faubert and Annabelle Fowler placed fifth (1:58.68).
— Keith Kimberlin
