PROVIDENCE — Summer Bruno won the 600, but the Westerly High girls indoor track team dropped its first two Headley Division meets of the season Friday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Bruno finished with a time of 1:51.57, and teammate Mikayla Sousa was second in 1:51.87.
Sofia Cillino finished second in the 1,500 (5:29.69) and third in the 1,000 (3:32.16).
Nina Cillino placed third in the 300 (47.08).
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Nina Cillino, Sousa, Mia Woycick and Summer Bruno finished first in 4:34.26.
Nina Cillino, Woycik, Bruno and Ella Faubert finished second in the 4x200 (1:54.34).
— Keith Kimberlin
