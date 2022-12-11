ENFIELD, Conn. — Wheeler High's Sophia Gouveia scored a goal and had two assists for the Woodstock Academy girls hockey co-op team in a 6-4 loss to the Suffield co-op team on Saturday night at the Enfield Twin Rinks.
Gouveia is a sophomore at Wheeler. The team is the only girls varsity squad from southeastern Connecticut.
— Keith Kimberlin
