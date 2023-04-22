STONINGTON — Stonington High's girls golf team posted a team round of 246 in an ECC match with Killingly on Friday at Elmridge Golf Course.
Killingly did not have enough golfers for a team score and Stonington won via a forfeit.
Stonington's scorers were Allie Mentz (60), Adilyn Risley (61), Maizy Alu (62) and Lillian Van Zandt (63).
Stonington (1-1) next travels to Bacon Academy on Friday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
