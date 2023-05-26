OLD LYME — Stonington High lost to East Lyme, 222-254, in an ECC girls golf match on Thursday at Old Lyme Country Club.
Scorers for the Bears were Adilyn Risley (62), Maizy Alu (63), Rory Risley (64) and Allie Mentz (65).
East Lyme's Mary Haburary was the medalist with a 52.
Stonington (5-3) next competes in the ECC championships on Wednesday at Connecticut National Golf Course in Putnam at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
