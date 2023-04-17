STONINGTON — Stonington High's girls golf team lost to Woodstock Academy, 234-249, at Elmridge Golf Course on Monday.
It was the season-opening ECC match for the Bears.
The four golfers that contributed to the Stonington score on the par-35 course were Lily Van Zandt (60), Allison Mentz (61), Adilyn Risley (62) and Maizy Alu (66).
Woodstock's Maya Orbegozo was the medalist with a 53.
Stonington next hosts Killingly on Friday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
