STONINGTON — Stonington High's Allie Mentz earned medalist honors with a 50, but the Bears lost to East Lyme, 219-226, in an ECC girls golf match on Wednesday at Elmridge Golf Course.
Others who contributed to the Stonington team score were Lillian Van Zandt (56), Adilyn Risley (58) and Maizey Alu (62).
Stonington (1-3) next travels to Killingly on Monday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
