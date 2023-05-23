NORWICH — Stonington High lost to NFA, 211-241, in an ECC girls golf match on Tuesday at Norwich Golf Course.
Scorers for Stonington were Maizy Alu (55), Taya Kelly (57), Adilyn Risley (60) and Rory Risley (69).
Stonington (5-4) closes the regular season on Thursday at East Lyme at 3 p.m.
