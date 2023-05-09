NORWICH - Rory Risley shot a 62 and Stonington High finished third in the Wildcat Invitational girls golf tournament on Tuesday at Norwich Golf Course.
Stonington finished with a team round of 261. NFA was first with a 221 followed by Woodstock Academy at 235. Valley Regional had 264 and Bacon Academy 277.
Othera who contributed to the Stonington team round were Adilyn Risley (65), Maizy Alu (67) and Allie Mentz (67).
Stonington next hosts Bacon Academy on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Elmridge Golf Course. The Bears host NFA on Monday at 3 p.m.
- Keith Kimberlin
