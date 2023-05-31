PUTNAM, Conn. — Stonington High finished fourth in the ECC girls golf championships with a team round of 225 at Connecticut National Golf Course on Wednesday.
Scorers for Stonington were Adilyn Risley (52), Rory Risley (52), Taya Kelly (60) and Allie Mentz (61).
East Lyme won the tournament with a 214 and Woodstock was two strokes behind in second with 216. Killingly's Mackenzie Pothier shot 42 to earn medalist honors.
Stonington will next compete in the Division II state championship on Monday at Tashua Knolls Golf Club in Trumbull, Connecticut.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.