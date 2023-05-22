THOMPSON, Conn. — Woodstock Academy edged Stonington High, 222-233, in an ECC girls golf match at Quinnatisset Country Club on Monday.
Scorers on the par-36 course for Stonington were Taya Kelly (55), Lillian Van Zandt (57), Rory Risley (57) and Adilyn Risley (58).
Woodstock's Maya Obregozo was the medalist with a 49.
Stonington (4-4) next plays at NFA on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and at East Lyme on Thursday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
