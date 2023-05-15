STONINGTON — NFA topped Stonington High, 203-223, in an ECC girls golf match at Elmridge Golf Course on Monday.
Maizy Alu (53), Rory Risley (53), Adilyn Risley (57) and Allie Mentz (60) each contributed to Stonington's team round.
NFA's Caroline Goderre earned medalist honors with a 45. Stonington (1-4) next travels to Killingly on Thursday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
