PUTNAM — Stonington High's Rory Risley shot a 52 in an ECC girls golf win against Killingly on Thursday at Connecticut National Golf Course.
Killingly did not have enough players for a team score. Stonington finished with a 241. Others who contributed to the team score were Taya Kelly (62), Adilyn Risley (63) and Lillian Van Zandt (64).
Stonington (4-3) next travels to Woodstock Academy on Monday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.