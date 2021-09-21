NORTH STONINGTON — Lucy Smith was the top finisher and Wheeler High beat Tourtellotte, 15-50, in an ECC Division IV girls cross country race on Tuesday.
Smith covered the 3.1-mile course in 24:49. Tourtellotte only had two runners.
Wheeler's Carissa Browne was second in 25:39. Other scorers for the Lions were Rose Tardiff (fifth, 30:33), Rylie Grijalva (sixth, 32:07) and Kiara Korten (seventh, 36:08).
Wheeler (1-1, 1-1 Division IV) next runs at New London on Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.