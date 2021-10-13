PUTNAM — Wheeler High's girls cross country team picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday at Murphy Park.
Wheeler beat Putnam and Killingly, both by 15-50 margins. Putnam did not have any runners, and Killingly had just three, which is not enough for a team score.
Wheeler's Lucy Smith won the 3.1-mile race in 27:52. Other Wheeler scorers were Carissa Browne (third, 28:50), Rose Tardiff (fifth, 31:36), Rylie Grijalva (sixth, 32:41) and Kiara Korten (seventh, 36:01).
Wheeler (4-0, 4-0 ECC Division IV) next competes in the ECC championships on Oct. 21 at Norwich Golf Course at 1:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.