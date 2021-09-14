PLAINFIELD — Wheeler High's Lucy Smith finished first in an ECC Division IV girls cross country race with Plainfield on Tuesday.
Smith finished the 3.1-mile course in 26:20. Neither team had enough runners for a team score.
Other Wheeler finishers were Carissa Browne (second, 29:38), Rose Tardiff (third, 29:40) and Rylie Grijalva (sixth, 31:46).
Wheeler competes again next Tuesday, hosting Tourtellotte at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.