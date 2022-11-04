MANCHESTER, Conn. — Wheeler High freshman Kaitlyn Kumpf finished 104th at the State Open girls cross country championships on Friday at Wickham Park.
Kumpf completed the 3.1-mile course in 22:27. Stonington sophomore Peyton Vanderstreet was 126th in 22:53.
Glastonbury's Brooke Strauss won the race in 19:05. Her team also won the team competition with 65 points. New Milford was second with 131.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.